Impact Maryland 2025, will unite Maryland’s most influential leaders to confront the urgent, real-life impacts of federal government changes on our state’s future. This premier thought leadership conference brings together visionaries, policymakers, and innovators to address dramatic challenges reshaping Maryland’s economy, workforce, research, higher education, and health care systems.

Federal budget cuts, workforce reductions, and policy shifts threaten Maryland’s $413B economy with $115B in federal contracts and grants at stake, 28,000 federal jobs at risk, and the potential disruption of the $20B All-Payer Model waiver critical to Maryland’s hospitals. These changes demand bold strategies to ensure resilience and equity. As 2026 elections approach, reshaping leadership across Maryland, Impact Maryland 2025 will spark critical conversations through dynamic keynotes, interactive panels, Q&A sessions, and purposeful networking.

As The Baltimore Banner remains committed to informing, strengthening, and inspiring local communities, Impact Maryland stands as our signature event-an annual celebration of innovation, leadership, and collective action to move Maryland forward together.

We invite you to be part of this powerful gathering on October 14, 2025. Mark your calendar and join us at the Meyerhoff for a day that promises to challenge, connect, and inspire.

Building on our tradition of excellence, Impact Maryland has been recognized with 1st Place honors for Best Event by both the MDDC Press Association and the Local Media Association.

We look forward to seeing you at Impact Maryland 2025!