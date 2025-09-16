The bold leaders shaping Maryland’s future.

The bold leaders shaping Maryland’s future.

The bold leaders shaping Maryland’s future.

The bold leaders shaping Maryland’s future.

October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025

October 14, 2025

The leaders of today imagine the Maryland of tomorrow.

Get Tickets
Get Tickets
Get Tickets
Get Tickets

The Baltimore Banner is proud to present the 3rd annual Impact Maryland on October 14, 2025, at the iconic Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Now in its third year, Impact Maryland continues to unite the region’s most visionary leaders and engaged community thinkers for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and forward-thinking dialogue.

Impact Maryland is designed to foster the sharing of bold ideas and diverse perspectives, inspiring new opportunities and actionable solutions to the most pressing challenges facing Maryland today. This is where transformative ideas are born, nurtured, and set in motion to drive meaningful change for our communities.

this year
this year

Impact Maryland 2025, will unite Maryland’s most influential leaders to confront the urgent, real-life impacts of federal government changes on our state’s future. This premier thought leadership conference brings together visionaries, policymakers, and innovators to address dramatic challenges reshaping Maryland’s economy, workforce, research, higher education, and health care systems.

Federal budget cuts, workforce reductions, and policy shifts threaten Maryland’s $413B economy with $115B in federal contracts and grants at stake, 28,000 federal jobs at risk, and the potential disruption of the $20B All-Payer Model waiver critical to Maryland’s hospitals. These changes demand bold strategies to ensure resilience and equity. As 2026 elections approach, reshaping leadership across Maryland, Impact Maryland 2025 will spark critical conversations through dynamic keynotes, interactive panels, Q&A sessions, and purposeful networking. 

As The Baltimore Banner remains committed to informing, strengthening, and inspiring local communities, Impact Maryland stands as our signature event-an annual celebration of innovation, leadership, and collective action to move Maryland forward together.

We invite you to be part of this powerful gathering on October 14, 2025. Mark your calendar and join us at the Meyerhoff for a day that promises to challenge, connect, and inspire.

Building on our tradition of excellence, Impact Maryland has been recognized with 1st Place honors for Best Event by both the MDDC Press Association and the Local Media Association.

We look forward to seeing you at Impact Maryland 2025!

TAKE A LOOK BACK AT 2024


TAKE A LOOK BACK AT 2023

WATCH ALL VIDEOS from iMPACT24
WATCH ALL VIDEOS from iMPACT24
WATCH ALL VIDEOS from iMPACT24
WATCH ALL VIDEOS from iMPACT24
WATCH ALL VIDEOS from iMPACT24

Keynote & Panel Speakers

Impact Maryland offers inspirational keynotes, interactive panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and purposeful networking. iMPACT MARYLAND fosters the sharing of ideas and different perspectives to inspire a powerful vision of new opportunities moving forward. Transformative ideas are borne, discussed, nurtured and blossom into future actions that promise to drive meaningful change for our communities.

For highlights from previous years, including photos and videos, visit our event gallery to relive the moments or experience them for the first time.

Impact Maryland offers inspirational keynotes, interactive panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and purposeful networking. iMPACT MARYLAND fosters the sharing of ideas and different perspectives to inspire a powerful vision of new opportunities moving forward. Transformative ideas are borne, discussed, nurtured and blossom into future actions that promise to drive meaningful change for our communities.

For highlights from previous years, including photos and videos, visit our event gallery to relive the moments or experience them for the first time.

Impact Maryland offers inspirational keynotes, interactive panel discussions, Q&A sessions, and purposeful networking. iMPACT MARYLAND fosters the sharing of ideas and different perspectives to inspire a powerful vision of new opportunities moving forward. Transformative ideas are borne, discussed, nurtured and blossom into future actions that promise to drive meaningful change for our communities.

For highlights from previous years, including photos and videos, visit our event gallery to relive the moments or experience them for the first time.

2025 Impact Maryland Agenda

What Matters Now

Leadership in uncertain times

What Matters Now

Leadership in uncertain times

What Matters Now

Leadership in uncertain times

What Matters Now

Leadership in uncertain times

What Matters Now

Leadership in uncertain times

The $150 Billion Riddle

Maryland relies on funding from Washington. What Happens Now?

The $150 Billion Riddle

Maryland relies on funding from Washington. What Happens Now?

The $150 Billion Riddle

Maryland relies on funding from Washington. What Happens Now?

The $150 Billion Riddle

Maryland relies on funding from Washington. What Happens Now?

The $150 Billion Riddle

Maryland relies on funding from Washington. What Happens Now?

The Research Puzzle

Maryland colleges and the future of research

The Research Puzzle

Maryland colleges and the future of research

The Research Puzzle

Maryland colleges and the future of research

The Research Puzzle

Maryland colleges and the future of research

The Research Puzzle

Maryland colleges and the future of research

Locked Out

Maryland's affordable housing crisis

Locked Out

Maryland's affordable housing crisis

Locked Out

Maryland's affordable housing crisis

Locked Out

Maryland's affordable housing crisis

Locked Out

Maryland's affordable housing crisis

Moodshift: A BSO Experience

Presented by: Jennifer Barton, Host of the Baltimore Symphony's Podcast, Sympiphany

Moodshift: A BSO Experience

Presented by: Jennifer Barton, Host of the Baltimore Symphony's Podcast, Sympiphany

Moodshift: A BSO Experience

Presented by: Jennifer Barton, Host of the Baltimore Symphony's Podcast, Sympiphany

Moodshift: A BSO Experience

Presented by: Jennifer Barton, Host of the Baltimore Symphony's Podcast, Sympiphany

Moodshift: A BSO Experience

Presented by: Jennifer Barton, Host of the Baltimore Symphony's Podcast, Sympiphany

The Great Transition

4 Maryland leaders reflect on their legacies

The Great Transition

4 Maryland leaders reflect on their legacies

The Great Transition

4 Maryland leaders reflect on their legacies

The Great Transition

4 Maryland leaders reflect on their legacies

The Great Transition

4 Maryland leaders reflect on their legacies

Code Blue

Can Maryland hospitals keep delivering for everyone

Code Blue

Can Maryland hospitals keep delivering for everyone

Code Blue

Can Maryland hospitals keep delivering for everyone

Code Blue

Can Maryland hospitals keep delivering for everyone

Code Blue

Can Maryland hospitals keep delivering for everyone

The View from the Boardroom

Business leaders navigate new challenges

The View from the Boardroom

Business leaders navigate new challenges

The View from the Boardroom

Business leaders navigate new challenges

The View from the Boardroom

Business leaders navigate new challenges

The View from the Boardroom

Business leaders navigate new challenges

Peabody Dance Ensemble

Presented by: The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University

Peabody Dance Ensemble

Presented by: The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University

Peabody Dance Ensemble

Presented by: The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University

Peabody Dance Ensemble

Presented by: The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University

Peabody Dance Ensemble

Presented by: The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University

Beyond the Stage

The economic and civic impact of the arts

Beyond the Stage

The economic and civic impact of the arts

Beyond the Stage

The economic and civic impact of the arts

Beyond the Stage

The economic and civic impact of the arts

Beyond the Stage

The economic and civic impact of the arts

Maryland’s Metamorphosis: From Shipyards to Science Superpower

Charting Maryland’s Rise as a Global Leader in Medical Research and Biotech Innovation

Maryland’s Metamorphosis: From Shipyards to Science Superpower

Charting Maryland’s Rise as a Global Leader in Medical Research and Biotech Innovation

Maryland’s Metamorphosis: From Shipyards to Science Superpower

Charting Maryland’s Rise as a Global Leader in Medical Research and Biotech Innovation

Maryland’s Metamorphosis: From Shipyards to Science Superpower

Charting Maryland’s Rise as a Global Leader in Medical Research and Biotech Innovation

Maryland’s Metamorphosis: From Shipyards to Science Superpower

Charting Maryland’s Rise as a Global Leader in Medical Research and Biotech Innovation

Tickets are now available!
Secure your spot today
and join us for an unforgettable event.

Early bird tickets are now available!
Secure your spot today and join us for an unforgettable event.

Early bird tickets are now available!
Secure your spot today and join us for an unforgettable event.

General Admission

iMPACT Pass

Welcome continental breakfast

Access to sessions from inspirational thought leaders

Each ticket includes lunch, onsite at the BSO

BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW

$225

$225

$225

BUY NOW

$225


Best Value
Best Value
Best Value

iMPACT Pass + VIP Networking

Preferred seating

VIP lounge with coffee, bites, and productivity stations available throughout the day

VIP drink reception with complimentary cocktails (to happen after the conference, VIP reception will conclude at 7:30pm).

6-month subscription to The Baltimore Banner *Available for new subscribers only

Welcome continental breakfast

Access to sessions from inspirational thought leaders

Each ticket includes lunch onsite at the BSO

BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW

$300

$300

$300

BUY NOW

$300

BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW
BUY NOW